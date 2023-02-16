INDIASPORTS

MOC clears financial assistance towards foreign training, competitions for multiple athletes

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) has approved financial assistance towards training and competitions (Grand Slams) for ten judokas, two badminton players and three fencers among others.

While ten judokas, which includes three TOPS Development and seven NCOE athletes would be training for 21 days in Uzbekistan and Georgia, they will also compete in three Grand Slam events in Uzbekistan, Georgia, and Turkey during this period.

The players’ participation fees, airfare, lodging/boarding, medical insurance cost, local travel, and food costs among other expenditures would be borne by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

MOC also approved expenditure for two badminton players to compete in German Open, All England Championship, Swiss Open, Orleans Masters, Spain Masters, and Orleans Masters.

In Fencing, financial assistance has been approved for fencers Laishram Moramba, Shreya Gupta, and Oinam Jubraj Singh to compete at Cadet & Junior Asian Championship, Taskhent in March, while swimmer Srihari Nataraj is being provided Financial Assistance towards participation in Singapore National Championships and for the services of his personal coach Nihar Ameen & physiotherapist Karthikeyan Balavenkatesan for this event.

20230216-192803

