HEALTHINDIA

Mock drill in MP govt hospitals to assess Covid preparedness

NewsWire
0
0

Following the Centre’s directions, a mock drill to check the preparedness of health facilities to deal with possible spurt in Covid-19 cases was conducted in all government-run hospitals in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Ministers, administrative and health officials, along with hospital staff, conducted the exercise as part of precautionary measures.

The inspection was done to review the health system in each government-run hospital, which includes the availability of number beds for patients, oxygen stock, isolation beds, ventilators and many more.

State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the mock drill at Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital, the largest government hospital in the state, and the main health centre during the Covid pandemic.

The oxygen plant at the Hamidia Hospital was being monitored round-the-clock through GPS, Sarang said after mock drill was over on Tuesday. “We are ready to deal with any situation. The drill was conducted to check the preparedness of oxygen generation, Intensive Care Unit, Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, oxygen supported beds, medicines,” Sarang said while appealing all to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Later in the evening Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government was complying with directions issued by the Union Health Ministry regarding the Covid-19 protocol. He informed that state hospitals have 43,000 beds at present.

During the mock drill at J.P. hospital, another big healthcare centre of the state, some lapses were noticed in connection with the PSA plant. The plant was shut for the last four months due to building construction due to which the cable connection was cut, but that wasn’t a major issue, said an official.

Hospital Superintendent, Dr. Rakesh Srivastava said that the hospital has at least 150 doctors, and more nurses than this with 50 ICU beds. “We are prepared to handle the situation. People should not panic, but they should follow mandatory Covid protocols,” he added.

20221227-225002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Telangana reports 163 fresh Covid cases, one death

    56% Indians apprehend getting Covid infection

    Report on three infants’ deaths after vaccination submitted to K’taka CM

    TN to activate ‘disabled’ HLL Biotech plant, says Stalin