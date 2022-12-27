Following the Centre’s directions, a mock drill to check the preparedness of health facilities to deal with possible spurt in Covid-19 cases was conducted in all government-run hospitals in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday.

Ministers, administrative and health officials, along with hospital staff, conducted the exercise as part of precautionary measures.

The inspection was done to review the health system in each government-run hospital, which includes the availability of number beds for patients, oxygen stock, isolation beds, ventilators and many more.

State Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang inspected the mock drill at Bhopal’s Hamidia Hospital, the largest government hospital in the state, and the main health centre during the Covid pandemic.

The oxygen plant at the Hamidia Hospital was being monitored round-the-clock through GPS, Sarang said after mock drill was over on Tuesday. “We are ready to deal with any situation. The drill was conducted to check the preparedness of oxygen generation, Intensive Care Unit, Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, oxygen supported beds, medicines,” Sarang said while appealing all to follow Covid-19 appropriate behaviour.

Later in the evening Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that the state government was complying with directions issued by the Union Health Ministry regarding the Covid-19 protocol. He informed that state hospitals have 43,000 beds at present.

During the mock drill at J.P. hospital, another big healthcare centre of the state, some lapses were noticed in connection with the PSA plant. The plant was shut for the last four months due to building construction due to which the cable connection was cut, but that wasn’t a major issue, said an official.

Hospital Superintendent, Dr. Rakesh Srivastava said that the hospital has at least 150 doctors, and more nurses than this with 50 ICU beds. “We are prepared to handle the situation. People should not panic, but they should follow mandatory Covid protocols,” he added.

