Biri Santi, a model-turned politician and Mrs International Sri Lanka Title Winner (2017), was appointed as the General Secretary of the National Panchayat Association by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday.

Biri Santi, who is currently a Zila Parishad Chairperson of Kamle district of Arunachal Pradesh, would now devote herself to 24 states in India to further strengthen the Panchayati Raj system and further take the development mission at the grassroots level.

National Panchayat Association is a premier organisation that works in 24 states of India for devolution of power and to achieve self governance to the village level.

For the sustainable development and all around growth in the rural areas, district panchayat bodies play a very crucial role.

Thirty-six-year-old, Biri Santi, who is also the President of All Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Parishad, said that she would encourage more women to participate in the Panchayati Raj system to develop the villages across the country.

Mother of a nine-year-old son, Biri Santi, who was elected Zila Parishad Chairperson of Kamle district in 2020, participated in Mrs Universe Philippines and West Central Asia Title Winner in 2018.

“I want to serve the people with utmost devotion and dedication with all sincerity. Even though I was a model, I have always done so to bring name and fame for my family, community, area, district, state and country across the world,” she told IANS.

“Many of the areas of our state including my Kamle district are backward and underdeveloped in all respects.

The backward areas need special attention from the leaders and the government. A lot of work needs to be done for the development of large parts of Arunachal Pradesh areas and welfare of the people. All these issues stirred me to join politics,” Biri Santi said, thanking the BJP for giving her a chance to work for the people.

“Women are very hard working, sincere and devoted to their responsibility. I would persuade and support the women, especially the backward and tribal women so that they come forward in large numbers for the all round development of the villages and the society.”

“The people of my area have been expecting many things from me and I also try to fulfil their aspirations,” she said, adding that “I would make the maximum effort for the development of the area and welfare of the people.”

Her appointment to the national level post added another feather in her remarkable career.

Her tenure as the president of All Arunachal Pradesh Panchayati Raj Parishad has seen many positive developments in matters related to alleviation of poverty, education, livelihood generation, gender parity and environmental issues.

Biri Santi has worked for facilitating acquisition of land and encouraging the people to cooperate with the government owned National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), which has been commissioning several hydroelectric projects in Arunachal Pradesh.

Biri Santi, who has been culturally active since her college days, was inducted as Art and Culture Secretary of the Women Wing under All Arunachal Pradesh Student Union.

