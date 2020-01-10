Moderate fog on Sunday morning with mercury at 7 degrees C

New Delhi, Jan 12 (IANS) The national capital on Sunday woke up with cold atmosphere as minimum temperature was recorded 7 degrees Celsius, average for the season, at 8.30 a.m. while the visibility was 800 metres due to moderate fog, the Met office said.

The maximum temperature, however, is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius in the day and the minimum at 9 degrees Celsius, the weather department forecast.

“The city witnessed moderate fog on Sunday morning. There would be partly cloudy sky in the day,” the Meteorological Department said.

On Saturday, the city registered maximum temperature at 17.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, while the minimum temperature settled at 5.8 degrees Celsius, two notches below the season’s average.

