Moderate intensity temblor hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar, Sep 25 (IANS) A moderate intensity earthquake, measuring 5.4 on the Richter scale, shook Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, even as the authorities said no loss or life property was reported from anywhere so far.

Officials of the Met department said the earthquake at 4.27 p.m.

“The coordinates of the quake were latitude 34.96 degrees North and longitude 78.58 degrees east. The epicentre of the earthquake was in Ladakh region,” the officials said, adding that its depth was 10 km.

Massive panic had gripped Srinagar city earlier this week when an earthquake measuring 3.6 on the Richter scale, accompanied by loud noise, occurred.

Kashmir is located in a highly earthquake prone region where temblors in the past have wreaked havoc.

In October 2005, over 50,000 people were killed across Kashmir and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir when an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit in the morning hours.

–IANS

sq/vd