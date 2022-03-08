Moderate quake strikes off central Indonesia

A 5.6-magnitude earthquake rocked North Sulawesi province in central Indonesia early on Tuesday, the meteorology, climatology and geophysics agency said.

The quake jolted at 2:13 a.m. Tuesday local time (1813 GMT Monday), with the epicenter at 65 km southeast of Ondong village located in the Siau Tagulandang Biaro Islands district and the depth at 32 km under seabed, the agency was quoted as saying by Xinhua news agency.

The quake did not potentially trigger a tsunami, it said.

The intensity of the quake was felt at III MMI (Modified Mercalli Intensity) in Manado city, the capital of the province, Siau island and North Minahasa district, according to the agency.

20220308-053602