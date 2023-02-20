BUSINESS/ECONOMYINDIA

Moderation in India’s trade deficit could be transitory: Acuite Ratings

NewsWire
0
0

The moderation in India’s trade deficit in January could be transitory in nature and factors like bottoming of the commodity prices, global inflation, suspension of container port in Turkey could give pressure on the trade deficit, said credit rating agency Acuite Ratings and Research.

Acuite Ratings in a report maintaining the trade deficit at $106 billion or 3.1 per cent of gross domestic product (GDP) for FY23 added that there could be cushion in the form of: increased dependence on Russia for oil imports and re-exports, improvement in IT/ITeS service exports and slowing of domestic demand due to monetary policy measures.

According to the report, there could be a mild impact owing to the suspension of one of the main container ports in Turkey, in the aftermath of the devastating February 6 earthquake.

“As per Global Trade Research Initiative Yarns, Dyes, and Gems & Jewellery could see negative export growth in Feb-Mar 2023 (Turkey accounted for 2.2 per cent share in India’s export basket in CY22),” Acuite Ratings said.

India’s merchandise trade deficit moderated to a 12-month low in Jan-23, coming in at $17.7 billion compared to $22.1 billion in Dec-22. While both exports and imports eased sequentially in the month, the sharper drop in imports as against exports drove the significant moderation in the trade deficit.

For the month of January, merchandise exports slipped to a 3-month low of $32.9 billion from $38.0 billion in Dec-22 (revised up from $34.5 billion). On annualised basis, this marked the second consecutive month of contraction in exports, at a pace of 6.6 per cent compared to 3.1 per cent in Dec-22, said Acuite Ratings.

Merchandise imports moderated to a 17-month low of $50.7 billion in Jan-23 compared to $60.2 billion in Dec-22 (revised up from $58.2 billion), the report said.

20230220-122801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rs 28,138 crore allocated to meet requirements for OROP

    TickerPlant launches CryptoWire: The global crypto super app

    IT spending in India to cross $100 bn in 2022: Gartner

    Lending platform mPokket to expand its workforce by next month