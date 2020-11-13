Canindia News

Modern-day Jane Austen anthology series in works at CW Network

by CIEDITOR-TWINKLE0

Modern Austen, a contemporary reimagining of novels by Jane Austen, is in the works at the CW Network. The one-hour anthology series will be shown in the form of six modern-day stories.

Each season is a different novel, beginning with “Pride And Prejudice”, set in contemporary San Francisco.

The series comes from Eleanor Burgess, who will serve as writer and executive producer, reports variety.com. Burgess most recently worked as a writer for the series “Perry Mason”.

Austen’s works have been frequently adapted for both film and television. The most popular is “Pride And Prejudice”, which has been adapted into multiple television series as well as feature films.

Most recently it was turned into a feature film in 2005 starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Bennet, Rupert Friend as Mr. Wickham, and Matthew Macfayden as Mr. Darcy.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN

Russell Crowe talks about his new film ‘Unhinged’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Kangana Ranaut calls Twitter ‘Hinduphobic’ and ‘antinational’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

People are saying great things on social media: Rajkummar Rao elated with early reactions for Ludo

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

It was special: Patrick Dempsey on returning to ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Arjun Rampal quizzed for 7 hours as NCB books his Aussie architect friend in Bollywood drug case

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rohit Bose Roy talks about his new web series based on Abdul Karim Telgi’s life

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Rana Daggubati happy to be on outdoor shoot after ‘forever’

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Diljit Dosanjh says ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari’ has created history, here’s why

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Fate of a film isn’t in my hand; my performance is, feels Fatima Sana Shaikh

CIEDITOR-TWINKLE

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER

Stay up to date with the latest news and exclusive offers directly in your inbox

Thanks, I’m not interested