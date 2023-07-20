New Delhi, July 20 (IANSlife) House of Glenfiddich aims to push the boundaries of creativity and design – ranging from avant-garde exhibits to cutting-edge collaborations, which reinterpret and reimagine the very essence of modern-day luxury.

The luxury lifestyle brand is the creative and artistic vision of William Grant and Sons India Private Limited which combines the finest in art, travel and beyond. House of Glenfiddich is deeply rooted within the luxury lifestyle passion points of art, fashion, design, entrepreneurship, travel and beyond. The brand will bring a range of products and experiences for the discerning consumers in India – who appreciate quality and finer things in life. The collections will not only be inspired by chic global trends, but also offer tailor-made products and immersive experiences as it evolves.

It has joined forces with Three Sixty, a lifestyle brand renowned for its one-of-a-kind handcrafted leather furniture and bespoke pieces. This collaboration brings together the values upheld by both partners – a sophisticated approach to luxe living and exceptional craftsmanship and an unwavering commitment to sustainable innovation.

Inhabiting a multi-sensory appeal, the collection invites diverse tastes and design sensibilities – from the nifty travel duffle bags and chic pouches to slickly handcrafted furniture collectibles like elegant bar stools and comfy lounge chairs.

Talking about this collaboration, Sachin Mehta, Country Director, William Grant & Sons India shared, “Today represents an important milestone for our company and the future of luxury living. We are proud to set a new benchmark for bespoke luxury collections, personal storytelling and product creations. House of Glenfiddich is delighted to collaborate with Three Sixty to bring a unique proposition of lifestyle products & luxury living and travel.”

Vikash Gupta, Founder & CEO of Three Sixty, expresses his enthusiasm about the partnership, “With this creative and artistic collaboration, our mission is to offer customers an empowering luxury experience that captures the essence of life’s finest moments. We aim to redefine ‘the art of the possible’ at the intersection of luxury and design.”

These unique pieces will be available for purchase at the online store, https://www.threesixty.life/collections/house-of-glenfiddich as well as the physical retail locations which include Sultanpur, MG Road, Delhi – their flagship store, as well as B2B outlets Ambiance – Kirti Nagar, Delhi, and Trezure – Bhiwandi, Maharashtra. Selective items will also be available at the Three Sixty store at Indore airport.

