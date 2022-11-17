Policing in the Himalayan region has become efficient as the multiple steps taken by the government to equip Jammu and Kashmir Police with modern gadgets and technology have turned the heat on terrorists and the criminals.

During the past three years J&K Police have incorporated futuristic technologies like artificial intelligence, drones, robotics etc. to enhance its capability and capacity to hit the Pakistan sponsored terrorists hard.

Use of modern equipments and technology has helped the police to remain two steps ahead than the terrorists, criminals, smugglers and miscreants.

The J&K policemen are using technological tools for crime prevention and investigation which includes predictive policing, big data analysis and also mobile forensics.

The J&K Police are all set to incorporate GIS mapping system, data security, learning management system, integrated traffic management system, latest communication system etc. in the coming days.

J&K Police given lead role

After August 5, 2019, when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories, the government has laid emphasis on giving lead role to J&K Police in the fight against Pakistan sponsored terrorism.

The J&K Police have emerged as the most formidable force in the country as it has been fighting the Pakistan sponsored terrorism for the past 32-years.

J&K Police personnel have faced multiple challenges on different fronts during the past three decades.

Despite facing difficult situations, J&K Police along with other security forces have put in strenuous efforts to wipe out the scourge of terrorism from the erstwhile princely state.

The police force is doing multifarious duties which include counter terrorism operations, police bandobast, investigations besides providing various services to general people.

In addition to all these tasks, J&K Police have been playing a parental role in counseling the misguided youth and channelizing their energy in a positive direction.

J&K Police are conducting a lot of activities under the civic action programme besides running drug de-addiction centers to increase its social quotient.

In 30-yrs, JKP lost 1,600 brave hearts

In the past three decades, J&K Police have eliminated hundreds of terrorists. The force has lost more than 1,600 personnel in 30-years of fight against terrorism.

Pakistan supported narco-terrorism is the latest challenge. J&K Police are taking every possible measure to demolish the ecosystem of this narco-terrorism and it has succeeded in its efforts to a great extent.

During the past few years J&K Police have proactively introduced the latest technology to confront different challenges and the move has paid dividends.

In October this year, the J&K government had constituted a 6-member Union Territory level Empowered Committee headed by Financial Commissioner Home for “deliberating upon modernization plan of Jammu and Kashmir Police under the scheme assistance to States or UTs and approving it for submission to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

In September, the MHA’s high-powered committee had discussed the modernisation plan of Jammu and Kashmir Police with the major focus on purchase of sophisticated weapons worth Rs 248 crorewith the top officials of concerned departments of J&K, including the Home and Finance departments.

Procurement of modern equipment

During the past two years the Jammu and Kashmir Police have procured modern equipment to identify and diffuse the explosives including Improvised Explosives Devices (IEDs). The force has also procured Bullet Resistant Vests for its personnel so as to minimize the risk to their lives during counter-terrorism operations.

Total Containment Vessel also known as ‘truck bomb’, have been added by the J&K Police into their armoury to diffuse bombs and IEDs, which claimed the lives of dozens of security personnel after Pakistan sponsored insurgency broke out in the Himalayan region in 1990.

The J&K Police have also purchased Remote Operating Vehicles (RoVs) and Unarmed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) that have given a big boost to aerial surveillance in the Union Territory.

Under the police modernization programme that was approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs the J&K Police during the past three years has been equipped with the required mobility, modern technology, weaponry, communication equipment etc.

Decline in violence

After the scrapping of Article 370, a temporary provision in the constitution, three years ago there has been a constant decrease in violence and killings of civilians in J&K.

According to the data released by J&K Police in August this year, 3,686 incidents of disturbance in law and order took place in Kashmir between August 5, 2016 to August 4, 2019, in which six security personnel also lost their lives.

In the next three years, post Article 370 abrogation, in the same time 438 incidents of disturbance in law and order were reported in Kashmir and not a single security force personnel was killed in any law and order situation.

The police data stated that from August 2016 to 2019 around 930 terror incidents were reported in Kashmir that came down in next three years to 617. In the same period, the number of security force personnel killed in militant attacks was 290 that came down to 174.

From 2016 to 2019, 191 civilians were killed in Kashmir in terrorism related incidents which came down to 110 in next three years.

In three years, Kashmir has not observed a shutdown even for a single day as the separatists, who acted as stooges of Pakistan, have been cut to size and shown their right place.

Stone-pelting incidents and large gatherings at the funeral of terrorists have become a history.

Pivotal role

J&K Police have played a pivotal role in breaking the back of terrorism in Kashmir as its personnel have utilized all the resources that were provided to them to end the proxy war that was launched by Pakistan three decades ago.

J&K policemen have worked in close coordination with the central armed forces deployed in the Union Territory. They have played a pivotal role in sending a message to Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it that they can never succeed in their nefarious designs in the erstwhile princely state.

After J&K’s transition into a Union Territory, the Centre has been handling the affairs directly and it has laid special focus on turning J&K Police into one of the most efficient forces in the country.

The J&K policemen have worked hard to learn new techniques and incorporate technology into policing. Their hard work has not gone in a vain as the terrorism in the Union Territory is on its last legs and peace in J&K has become a permanent feature.

20221117-123802