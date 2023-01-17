ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

‘Modern Masters’ to unravel tales of Indian cinematic icons, Rajamouli goes first

NewsWire
0
0

Superstar director S.S. Rajamouli, who is currently basking in the Golden Globe and Critics’ Choice Awards win of his film ‘RRR’, will be sharing his methods, motivations, and creative journey in the upcoming docu-series ‘Modern Masters’.

From his humble beginning in television to the global success of his epic ‘Baahubali’ franchise and ‘RRR’, the docu-special will capture Rajamouli in all his dynamic and diverse glory, from the set to the office, at home and on the go. Rajamouli, in conversation with the host – Anupama Chopra.

It will also feature interviews with some of the biggest names in the industry who have contributed to Rajamouli’s success, including actors and producers. Gearing up for its release, Modern Masters was shot extensively across Hyderabad, Tokyo, Los Angeles over 4 months.

Show host, Anupama Chopra said: “Modern Masters is a celebration of our greatest talents. It is a portrait of an artist and a time. I am thrilled to kick off the series with a director whose imagination has broken boundaries across the globe. S.S. Rajamouli’s movies are vehicles of emotion, thrill and joy. Through our documentary, we hope viewers get an insight into his incredible mind and process.”

The show has been put together by Applause Entertainment and Chopra’s Film Companion and Rajamouli will be the first Master on the series, which promises to tell the stories of different filmmakers in Indian cinema.

Sameer Nair, CEO – Applause Entertainment, said: “In our first collaboration with Anupama Chopra and Film Companion, we are honoured to present ‘Modern Masters’, a testament to the enduring power of storytelling and the trailblazing talents who have shaped Indian Cinema. The first special of the docu-series will celebrate the incomparable S.S. Rajamouli, a true modern master whose groundbreaking work has inspired a generation of creators.”

20230117-190601

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ticket price issue: OTT the only choice for Telugu producers

    Tahir: Have gone out on a limb in ‘Yeh Kaali Kaali...

    Neha Sargam on playing Yashoda in a more contemporary & relatable...

    ‘Bigg Boss Telugu 5’ viewers slam Siri and Shannu as ‘fake...