Moderna partners with Novocol Pharma to manufacture vaccines in Cambridge, Ontario

Ontario has secured a multi-million-dollar investment from Moderna Inc. to expand vaccine manufacturing at Novocol’s Cambridge facility. The province is supporting the project with a $4 million investment through the Ontario Together Fund.

“Moderna’s new investment is a huge vote of confidence in our province, our workers, and our growing life sciences sector,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Not only will this investment create good paying jobs, it will provide our health care workers and people with more reliable access to life-saving vaccines, helping to ensure we no longer have to rely on other jurisdictions to keep us safe.”

Moderna is partnering with Novocol Pharma to add new manufacturing capabilities in their Cambridge facility that will complete the final steps of preparing and packaging respiratory mRNA vaccines for distribution in Ontario and throughout Canada. The partnership will create highly skilled jobs for workers in Cambridge and the surrounding region.

Ontario continues to attract investments and jobs from companies around the world. Over the past two and half years, life sciences companies and global biomanufacturers have invested over $3 billion in investments in the province.

Ontario’s life sciences sector is comprised of a collaborative ecosystem of partners, including hospitals, research centres, universities, technology incubators, start-ups, scientists and domestic and multinational companies.
The health and life sciences sectors employ more than 70,000 people in Ontario. In 2018, Ontario’s life sciences sector generated more than $58.7 billion in revenue. Annually, the life sciences sector exported $11 billion in goods, representing 62 per cent of total Canadian life sciences exports.

