COVID-19 vaccine developer Moderna has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the federal government to build a state-of-the-art mRNA vaccine production facility in Canada.

The MoU was announced on Tuesday by François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry and Stéphane Bancel, Moderna’s Chief Executive Officer in Montreal.

The MoU outlines Moderna’s plans to establish a Canadian mRNA vaccine facility and work as a valued partner in Canada’s life sciences ecosystem by creating jobs and collaborating on domestic research and development.

“As Moderna expands internationally, we are delighted to bring mRNA manufacturing to Canada. We believe that this innovative business model will have global impact and implications,” Bancel said in a statement.

“Moderna expects to invest in a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility with the collaboration of the Canadian government. The collaboration aims to provide Canadians with access to a domestically manufactured portfolio of mRNA vaccines against respiratory viruses, including COVID-19, seasonal influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and potential other vaccines, pending licensure,” the statement read.

It is not clear how much financial support the federal government has committed to the project or how long it will take. Meanwhile the vaccine manufacturer is also working out similar agreements with other countries.

“The facility is intended to also be activated on an urgent basis to support Canada with direct access to rapid pandemic response capabilities. The Company is in discussion with other governments about potential collaborations built on a similar model,” added Bancel.

The Moderna facility will be built over two years, according to some media reports.

This partnership is expected to help ensure Canada is more prepared for future pandemics, while creating good, highly skilled jobs. It will also help position Canada as an mRNA centre of excellence and global mRNA research and development hub.

Federal officials said that Moderna’s plans to establish an mRNA vaccine production facility in Canada align with the objectives of the recently announced Biomanufacturing and Life Science Strategy. The move will help strengthen the biomanufacturing and life sciences sector’s entire value chain—from research and development, to talent acquisition and retention, to increased clinical trial capacity—and make Canada’s overall industrial capability stronger.

“We are excited to expand our presence and continue our long-term collaboration with Canada,” said Patricia Gauthier, Moderna’s Canadian General Manager. “With our industry-leading mRNA technology platform and rapid drug development capabilities, we look forward to being an active participant in Canada’s robust life sciences ecosystem.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised to rebuild Canada’s almost non-existent life sciences industry. The recent budget included a $2.2 billion, seven-year investment to grow the life science and biotech sectors.

In May Ottawa pledged $199 million to Resilience Technologies in Mississauga to make mRNA vaccines. Canada has also promised $126 million for a new National Research Council to build a biologics production plant in Montreal. That facility, which is nearing completion, will make vaccines for Novavax. The federal government also promised more than $400 million to help Sanofi complete a $925-million expansion of its flu vaccine production plant in Toronto.