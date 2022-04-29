Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, today announced that Moderna will build a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Montreal, Quebec. When completed, this new facility will be able to produce up to 100 million mRNA vaccine doses annually.

“Today’s announcement means that Canadian workers and Canadian innovation will play a key role in keeping our communities safe now and in the future,” said Trudeau. “It also means hundreds of new, well-paying jobs as we recover from this pandemic and build a better future for everyone.”

Construction is set to start this year and the facility is expected to be operational in 2024 at the earliest, subject to planning and regulatory approvals. In addition to COVID-19 vaccines, the facility is expected to be able to produce vaccines for other respiratory diseases, such as influenza – pending their ongoing development by Moderna and approval by Health Canada.

“Moderna establishing their operations here in Canada is a testimony to that vision and to Canada’s attractiveness as a place to invest and to innovate,” noted Innovation, Science and Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne.

This announcement follows the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Moderna and Canada in August 2021.

“The leadership and vision shown by the Government of Canada in the early stages of the pandemic made Canada an ideal candidate for an onshore vaccine manufacturing facility,” Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel said in a statement.

Moderna and Canada share a common vision for the fundamental need for pandemic preparedness in the face of future pandemics and health emergencies, added Bancel.

Moderna has also committed to partnering with Canada’s leading research universities and institutions to help advance research and development here at home. A definitive agreement is being finalized based on the 2021 MoU.

“Moderna’s planned R&D commitments will contribute to the growth of the life sciences ecosystem in Canada, providing a significant boost to the government’s Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy,” said Patricia Gauthier, President and General Manager of Moderna Canada. “This partnership will provide scientific expertise, capacity building, and economic development benefits that will expand Canada’s capacity to play a key role in exploring the potential of mRNA technology.”

The Moderna project is part of Ottawa’s Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy launched in July 2021.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the government has committed more than $1.6 billion in 30 projects in the biomanufacturing, vaccine, and therapeutics sector to support the domestic development and production of safe and effective vaccines and therapies to respond to COVID-19, future pandemics, and other health priorities.

The federal government has invested in a number of biomanufacturing projects through the Strategic Innovation Fund, including up to $415 million to support Sanofi influenza vaccine manufacturing facility in Toronto, Ontario; up to $175.6 million for an AbCellera antibody production facility in British Columbia; $39.8 million for a BioVectra facility in Prince Edward Island and reconfigure their facilities in Nova Scotia.

It has also allocated $126 million to build a new Biologics Manufacturing Centre at the National Research Council Canada’s Royalmount site in Montréal. This new centre will be capable of large-quantity, end-to-end production of vaccines ‒ approximately 24 million doses annually, depending on the vaccine candidate.