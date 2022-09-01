Health Canada has authorized the use of Moderna’s new bivalent vaccine targeting Omicron and the original strain of COVID-19, a day after it was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USDA).

“A booster dose of 50 mcg may be administered at least 4 months after completion of a primary series and/or a previous booster dose in individuals 18 years of age or older,” the Canadian regulatory body has said. The USDA, on the other hand, has given its okay for a shorter time gap between doses, of at least two months.

The United Kingdom was the first country to approve the SPIKEVAX bivalent vaccine two weeks ago.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford welcomed Health Canada’s approval of the updated COVID-19 vaccine.

“This is phenomenal news for Ontarians and Canadians – yet another life-saving COVID-19 vaccine has been approved for safe and effective use in the province and in the country. We are taking another step towards ending this terrible pandemic,” Ford said in a statement to media.

“The federal government has allocated approximately 53,000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for Ontario in December 2020, and they will be delivered before the end of the month. These are the first of 40 million doses Canada will be receiving through its agreement with Moderna,” the statement read.

Moderna and Pfizer doses will continue to be delivered and administered in January and we expect increasing numbers of doses through to March and beyond. Phase Two is expected to begin this spring when Ontario receives more of the ordered doses of vaccine from both Pfizer and Moderna, and potentially other vaccines, as they go through clinical trials and approvals. General Rick Hillier and the COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution Task Force are ready to distribute these vaccines as soon as the province receives them, the premier stated.

Ford also urged all Ontarians “to remain vigilant and keep following the public health measures, including wearing a mask when required, maintaining physical distancing, and avoiding social gatherings, especially during the holiday season”.

“These measures remain our best and only defence against fighting this virus until the vaccine is more widely available,” he said.