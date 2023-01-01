ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Modest Mouse band founder Jeremiah Green passes away at 45

NewsWire
0
0

Jeremiah Green, a co-founder and drummer for the rock band Modest Mouse, passed away at the age of 45. He was battling cancer.

“I don’t know a way to ease into this: Today we lost our dear friend Jeremiah,” the band wrote on its official Facebook page shortly before midnight on New Year’s Eve.

“He laid down to rest and simply faded out. I’d like to say a bunch of pretty words right now, but it just isn’t the time. These will come later, and from many people. Please appreciate all the love you give, get, have given, and will get. Above all, Jeremiah was about love. We love you.”

According to Variety, Modest Mouse announced Green’s stage four cancer diagnosis just a few days earlier:

“Jeremiah was diagnosed with cancer a short while ago, and he is in treatment. It seemed to be going smoothly and making a positive difference. Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great,” the band members said in the announcement.

Green founded Modest Mouse in 1992 in Washington with Isaac Brock, singer and lead guitarist, and bassist Eric Judy, who departed the group in 2012.

Variety further states that the drummer briefly left Modest Mouse in 2003, but rejoined and was recording and touring with the group in the years since.

Outside of Modest Mouse, he previously played with the bands Vells, Satisfact, Red Stars Theory and Peeved. He was considered an acclaimed drummer in indie rock music.

20230101-143004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Lewis Capaldi has been ‘kicked off’ dating apps

    M. Night Shyamalan to preside over 2022 Berlinale’s international jury

    James Cameron almost fired ‘Avatar’ sequel writers

    Paul McCartney shares what was his state of mind after John...