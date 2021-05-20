Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday communicated through video conferencing with more than 60 district magistrates of different states of the country during which he reviewed the situation on the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the video conference, the Prime Minister appreciated the ‘Drive through Covid vaccination’ drive which was recently organised at different malls in Gurugram in collaboration with the district administration. The Prime Minister considered this to be an ‘Innovative Idea’.

During interaction with the PM, Yash Garg, district magistrate Gurugram, informed Modi that Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is personally monitoring the status of Covid-19 in Gurugram district.

He said that under the Covid-19 control measures in Gurugram, vaccination is being emphasized and so far more than 6 lakh doses of Corona vaccine have been given, which is about 30 per cent population. Apart from this, there is a focus on testing for identifying the infected individuals and so far more than 14 lakh tests have been made in the district, which is one of the most rates of the country.

Garg said that the people in Urban and rural areas are being motivated to to prevent Covid-19 infections in their respective areas. In this initiative a team of civil defence is also spreading awareness among the people. As a result, the positivity rate of the district has reached 10 per cent to 12 per cent which was earlier 33 per cent.

“Earlier, where more than 5,000 cases were reported in Gurugram, the figure has now been reduced to 1,000 to 1,200,” Garg added.

The video conference was also attended by Municipal Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, Senior Officer from the State Government for covid-19 Management Raj Narayan Kaushik, Deputy commissioner of police Dheeraj Kumar Setia, Haryana Urban Development Authority Administrator Jitender Yadav, Additional Deputy Commissioner Prashant Pawar and Civil Surgeon Gurugram Virender Yadav.

