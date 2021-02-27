Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked the toy makers of the country to try e-markets and get smarter on marketing their products so that Indian toys could be taken globally.

Speaking to the toy makers while inaugurating the India Toy Fair 2021, the Prime Minister said organising the country’s first toy fair is a matter pride for all, and it would become a major step in India’s journey towards becoming ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-reliant).

Interacting with the toy makers from different parts of the country, the prime minister said toys make a lasting impact in the mind of children, and the effort of the industry should be to make toys that are better both for ecology and psychology.

In this regard, he said that toy makers should consider improvising, for example during the pandemic, dolls could also wear masks. A child could have learned a lot from such innovations, he said.

Modi also highlighted the traditional eco-friendliness of Indian toys that were made using natural substances and colours. This, he said, should be imbibed even in the current times with little innovation and use of technology.

