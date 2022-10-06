INDIA

Interacting with IAS officers of the 2020 batch during the concluding session of the Assistant Secretary Programme, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asked them to prepare their action plan for the aspirational districts programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Modi said that the officers have got the opportunity to serve the country at a time when the nation is aiming to become a developed economy by the 100th year of Independence in 2047.

He highlighted the significance of out-of-the-box thinking and adopting a holistic approach in their endeavours. Modi cited the example of PM GatiShakti Master Plan for showcasing the significance of such a holistic approach.

The Prime Minister also discussed the importance of innovation and how it has become a collective effort and part of work culture in the country.

He talked about the Startup India scheme and how the number of startups in the country has witnessed a significant jump in the last few years.

The Prime Minister noted that this has been made possible due to several ministries coming together and working as a team through a ‘whole of government’ approach.

