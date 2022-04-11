INDIA

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden discussed Ukraine during the virtual meet on Monday.

The two leaders had an extensive exchange of views on several regional and global issues, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, global economic recovery, climate action, recent developments in South Asia and the Indo-Pacific region, and the situation in Ukraine, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The ministry said they also took stock of the significant progress made in bilateral relations in recent years.

Both leaders have agreed that further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership which would be of tremendous benefit to the two countries, and would also contribute to global peace, prosperity and stability.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, who are in Washington for the India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue, were also present at the White House during the interaction along with their US counterparts Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

