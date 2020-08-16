Modi, BJP leaders pay tributes on Vajpayee’s death anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 16 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP top brass on Sunday remembered former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his second death anniversary.

The Prime Minister tweeted a montage of old pictures of Vajpayee with a message: “Tributes to beloved Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. India will always remember his outstanding service and efforts towards our nation’s progress.”

The montage begins with a motivational poem ‘Geet Wahi Gaata Hun’ in Vajpayee’s voice, followed by a voice-over by Modi that the country will never forget the contribution of the BJP stalwart.

“Under his leadership, India held its head high as a nuclear power. As a politician, a Member of Parliament, a Minister, or Prime Minister, Atal ji has performed very well in many roles,” Modi added.

Modi also visited ‘Saidaiv Atal’ memorial to the former Prime Minister and paid floral tributes.

BJP National President JP Nadda too took to Twitter and said: “I bow down to one of the biggest pillars of the Indian politics — Atal Ji, on his death anniversary. Your contribution in turning BJP into this long family tree is commendable.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said: “Bharat Ratna awardee Atal Bihari Vajpayee was one of the poignant voices of patriotism and Indian culture. Apart from being a dedicated politician, he was also a skilled leader who laid and expanded the foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party.”

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924 in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior. He was the first leader from the BJP to become the Prime Minister.

He served as Prime Minister thrice – for 13 days in 1996, then a period of 13 months from 1998 to 1999, and then for a full five-year term between 1999 and 2004. He passed away on August 16, 2018 in Delhi after a long illness.

–IANS

anb/tsb