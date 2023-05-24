In a bid to expand India-Australia business ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed top Australian CEOs at a business roundtable in Sydney and encouraged them to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts.

In a series of tweets, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “Expanding India-Australia business ties! PM Modi addressed top Australian CEOs at a business roundtable in Sydney. Highlighted numerous economic reforms undertaken by the government. Encouraged the CEOs to forge partnerships with their Indian counterparts.”

He said, “Invited them to take advantage of investment opportunities offered by India in domains of infrastructure including digital infrastructure, IT, fintech, telecom, semiconductors, space, renewable energy including green hydrogen, education, pharma, healthcare including medical devices manufacturing, mining including critical minerals, textile, agriculture & food processing.”

Earlier in the day, Modi also met with Australian Leader of Opposition Peter Dutton.

In a tweet Bagchi said, “A relationship enjoying support across political spectrum. PM Modi had a productive meeting with Leader of Opposition Peter Dutton in Sydney. PM Modi conveyed his appreciation for the strong bipartisan support that our partnership enjoys. Also discussed various aspects of bilateral ties, including people to people linkages, as well as regional developments.”

As part of his final leg of the three-nation tour, Modi arrived in Sydney on Monday night as a guest of the Australian government.

The Prime Minister addressed the Indian diaspora in Sydney on Tuesday at the Qudos Arena where he was accorded a rousing welcome by thousands of Indians across Australia.

At the grand event, Albanese described PM Modi as ‘the boss’.

In 2014, Modi became the first Indian Prime Minister to visit Australia after Rajiv Gandhi, where he addressed 20,000 people at the Sydney SuperDome at Olympic Park and said that in coming years, more Indian leaders will be visiting Down Under.

