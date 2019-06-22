Modi calls trilateral meet with Abe, Trump ‘productive’

Osaka, June 28 (IANS) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a trilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and US President Donald Trump here, which he termed as “a productive one”.

“Today’s meeting of the JAI (Japan, America, India) Trilateral was a productive one. We had extensive discussions on the Indo-Pacific region, improving connectivity and infrastructure development,” Modi tweeted after the meeting.

“Grateful to PM @AbeShinzo and President @realDonaldTrump for sharing their views as well,” he said.

The trilateral meeting was held on the sidelines of the two-day G20 Summit slated to begin from Friday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar also posted of the meeting on Twitter, saying: “2nd ‘JAI’ Trilateral Meeting between PM @narendramodi, Japanese PM @AbeShinzo and POTUS @realDonaldTrump on margins of #G20 Summit. Discussion focused on how the three countries can together work together towards an open, stable and rule-based Indo-Pacific region.”

Ahead of the JAI meeting, Modi and Trump held a one-on-one meeting.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, National Security Adviser John Bolton, Trump’s son-in-law and adviser Jared Kushner were present at the start of the trilateral meeting.

–IANS

ksk