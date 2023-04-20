INDIA

Modi calls up Danish PM Frederiksen, discusses bilateral issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen, during which both the leaders reviewed the progress of India-Denmark Green Strategic Partnership.

They expressed satisfaction at the high-level exchanges and growing cooperation, official sources said.

Modi congratulated Frederiksen on her appointment as the Prime Minister of Denmark for a second term.

He briefed her on India’s ongoing presidency of the G20 and its key priorities, official sources added. Frederiksen appreciated India’s G20 initiatives and conveyed Denmark’s full support to it.

The leaders also agreed to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India-Denmark relations next year in 2024.

