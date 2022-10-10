INDIA

Modi cautions party workers, voters against Congress’ caste politics

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday warned the BJP workers as well as the voters against the attempts by the Congress to divide the people on caste basis.

He said his party will have to redesign campaign strategy in view of the Congress’ tricks.

He said, “If you don’t see their public rallies, don’t see Congress leaders addressing mediapersons, it does not mean that the party is not in the picture, it is silently spreading its message through ‘Khatla Parisad’ (Chaupal meetings).

Modi was addressing a gathering at Anand town, and said, “I need to alert you, the Congress party is effectively and silently working in villages by organising ‘Khatla Parisad’ through which it is playing casteist politics to divide the society. This is the Congress party’s new dirty trick. We have to be careful about the dangerous design of this anti-Gujarat campaign.”

“Don’t misunderstand or misinterpret my warning, leave it to the media, they will interpret my warning as they wish,” he said.

“Some 20 to 25 years ago, it was not safe for women to go out at night, they could hardly venture out for garba in the night. But, since the BJP is in power, the girl/women’s security is not an issue. Now parents do not fear or worry even if their daughter goes for late night garba,” said the Prime Minister.

Attacking the past governments, he said, the earlier governments did construct dams, but never developed the canal networks, because of which the irrigation benefits never reached the farmers. This work was started by the BJP government 20 years ago and also completed.

