Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that before 2014, separatism, extremism and terrorism were on the rise and there was distrust among the people against the government.

But Prime Minister Narendra Modi changed the atmosphere of the country for the better, he said.

Addressing a press conference at the state BJP headquarters here on the completion of Modi government’s eight years, Adityanath said the situation changed after 2014 when the BJP-led government came to power with the slogan of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’.

“Corruption had become institutional. Separatism, extremism and terrorism were on the rise. Anarchy was at its peak. People did not trust the government before 2014,” he said, adding that the scenario changed after Modi came to power.

“Welfare schemes were launched for villagers, poor, women and all sections of society without any discrimination. This changed the lives of 133 crore people of the country,” he said.

Adityanath further said that governments in the past just gave slogans for poverty elimination, but did nothing on the ground.

“But the Modi government ensured that benefits of welfare schemes reached the poor and the last man in the line. Under the guidance of the Prime Minister, our governments worked to achieve our goals,” he said.

20220601-192700