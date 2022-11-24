INDIA

Modi congratulates Anwar Ibrahim on becoming new Malaysian PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on being elected as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Congratulations Dato’ Seri @anwaribrahim on your election as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, long-time opposition leader Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia’s new Prime Minister, in what is being seen as a victory for political reformers, who were locked in a battle with Malay nationalists for days after a divisive general election produced a hung Parliament.

Ibrahim’s multi-ethnic Alliance of Hope had led the November 19 election with 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority.

However Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah named Ibrahim as the new Prime Minister, after expressing satisfaction that he is likely to have majority support.

20221124-223003

