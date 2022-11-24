Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday congratulated Anwar Ibrahim on being elected as the Prime Minister of Malaysia.

“Congratulations Dato’ Seri @anwaribrahim on your election as the Prime Minister of Malaysia. I look forward to working closely together to further strengthen India-Malaysia Enhanced Strategic Partnership,” Modi tweeted.

Earlier in the day, long-time opposition leader Ibrahim was sworn in as Malaysia’s new Prime Minister, in what is being seen as a victory for political reformers, who were locked in a battle with Malay nationalists for days after a divisive general election produced a hung Parliament.

Ibrahim’s multi-ethnic Alliance of Hope had led the November 19 election with 82 seats, short of the 112 needed for a majority.

However Malaysia’s King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah named Ibrahim as the new Prime Minister, after expressing satisfaction that he is likely to have majority support.

