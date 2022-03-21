Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated N. Biren Singh on taking oath as Chief Minister of Manipur.

In a tweet, Modi said: “Congratulations to Shri@NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur. I am confident his team and he would take Manipur to newer heights of progress and continue the good work done in the last five years.”

Congratulating Biren Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted: “Congratulations to @NBirenSingh Ji and his colleagues who took oath today. I am confident that his team under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji will continue to serve the people of Manipur with renewed energy and devotion. Praying for state’s progress and prosperity.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, who was present in the swearing-in ceremony, tweeted: “Heartiest congratulations to @NBirenSingh Ji on being sworn in as the CM of Manipur and to all the members of the newly elected cabinet. Under the leadership and guidance of PM @narendramodi, Manipur will soar to new heights & prosperity, giving rise to a new dawn of development.”

Biren Singh was on Monday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Manipur for the second consecutive term, a day after he was named as the leader of the newly-elected BJP legislators in the state.

Singh was administered the oath of office by Governor La Ganesan during a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Besides the Chief Minister, five newly-elected MLAs of the BJP and its ally Naga People’s Front (NPF) were also sworn-in.

The five ministers comprise Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam, Nemcha Kipgen — all from the BJP, and Awangbow Newmai of the NPF.

BJP president Nadda, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb and a host of top dignitaries were present in the swearing-in-ceremony.

