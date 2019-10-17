Modi congratulates Indonesian President on getting a 2nd term

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Indonesia’s newly elected President Joko Widodo and said the friendship and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between two countries will deepen further with his second term.

“Heartiest congratulations to President Joko Widodo on the commencement of his second Presidential term in Indonesia, our close maritime neighbour. I am confident that under his dynamic leadership, our friendship and our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will further deepen,” Modi tweeted.

Widodo was sworn in for a second and final five-year term on Sunday.

–IANS

