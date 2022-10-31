INDIA

Modi congratulates Lula da Silva on winning Brazil presidential polls

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil.

“Congratulations to @LulaOficial on winning the Presidential elections in Brazil. I look forward to working closely together to further deepen and widen our bilateral relations, as also our cooperation on global issues,” the PMO tweeted.

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula, won the presidential race on Sunday to become the 39th president of Brazil.

In a closely contested election, Lula secured 50.9 per cent of votes compared to incumbent far-right Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro’s 49.1 per cent, according to the Supreme Electoral Court of the country.

20221031-143003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Rahul Gandhi asks govt to ‘act now’ on inflation

    Meeting of oppn parties called by Mamata starts

    Stalin flags off vehicles with oxygen cylinders to 18 districts

    PM Modi reaches Hyderabad, Telangana CM stays away