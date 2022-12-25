INDIASOUTH ASIA

Modi congratulates Prachanda on becoming Nepal PM

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated Nepal Prime Minister-designate Pushpa Kamal Dahal, better known as Prachanda.

“Warmest congratulations @cmprachanda on being elected as the Prime Minister of Nepal. The unique relationship between India & Nepal is based on deep cultural connect & warm people-to-people ties. I look forward to working together with you to further strengthen this friendship,” Modi tweeted.

Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre Chairman Prachanda earlier in the day, was appointed as the Himalayan nation’s Prime Minister for the third time, and is slated to be sworn-in on Monday.

20221225-220403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Finally an online store only for sustainable and eco friendly products

    Every child born in Telangana with Rs 1.25 lakh debt: Sitharaman

    2025 Assembly election will be fought under Tejashwi’s leadership: Nitish

    Delhi to receive light rain on Feb 3