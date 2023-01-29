INDIA

Modi Council of Ministers meeting on, big decisions expected

Ahead of the the Parliament’s Budget session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday is chairing a meeting of the Union Council of Ministers, and some “big decisions” are likely.

According to a source, the meeting is called to take big decisions ahead of Budget 2023 which is also the last full-fledged budget session of Modi govt 2.0. “Many decisions related to G20, Lok Sabha election etc could be taken,” the source said.

The meeting, the first of the entire Council of Ministers in 2023, started around 10 a.m. and is expected to conclude in the evening.

The Budget, which will be presented in Parliament on February 1, will be the last full-fledged budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections.

In the Budget 2023-24, the entire emphasis of the Modi government will be on infrastructure development, especially projects related to railways and getting high-speed trainsoperational as soon as possible.

The Modi government is working on increasing the railway budget by 20-25 per cent to strengthen the infrastructure of the entire railway system. According to sources in the Railways Ministry, there is a possibility of an allocation of nearly Rs 1.8 lakh crore for this sector in 2023-24, against Rs 1.4 lakh crore in 2022-23.

