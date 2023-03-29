INDIA

In a scathing attack on the BJP government at the centre, Congress National Spokesperson Dr Shama Mohamed on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of damaging democracy to save his ‘Param Mitra’ Adani.

She also said that Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification was done in a planned manner, however, the Congress will win against the suppression of people’s voice.

Addressing a press conference in Goa, Dr Mohamed said that the Modi government is targetting Rahul Gandhi for exposing thieves and scamsters.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee President Amit Patkar and Media cell Chairman Amarnath Panjikar were also present.

Terming the disqualification of the Congress leader “undemocratic”, she said, “They will do everything to weaken Rahul Gandhi, but we all are strong enough to stand with him and save our democracy.”

“The sentence could have been less than 2 years. But the quantum of sentence was 2 years only because it paved the way for the BJP government to disqualify him,” she pointed out, while speaking about the defamation case against him.

Rahul Gandhi has been targetted for asking questions on the Adani Mega Scam in his speech in Parliament.

“During his speech, Rahul Gandhi had said that there are Rs 20,000 crore in shell companies linked to Adani and had asked whose money was it? He had questioned the relationship of Modi with Adani. But the ruling party remained silent over these questions,” she said.

“Rahul Gandhi was denied an opportunity to speak in Parliament. It is only because he was exposing the links of Modi and Adani,” she said.

She said that Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha in a planned manner and the haste behind it has been witnessed by people of the nation.

