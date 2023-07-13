Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday departed for his two-nation tour of France and the UAE.

“I am travelling to France on an official visit at the invitation of my friend Emmanuel Macron, President of France, from July 13-14,” Modi said in his departure statement.

“This visit is particularly special as I will join President Macron for the French National Day, or Bastille Day celebrations in Paris as the Guest of Honour. An Indian tri-services contingent will be part of the Bastille Day Parade, while Indian Air Force aircraft will perform a fly-past on the occasion,” he added.

This year marks the 25th anniversary of our strategic partnership.

“Rooted in deep trust and commitment, our two countries cooperate closely across various domains including defence, space, civil nuclear, blue economy, trade, investment, education, culture and people to people ties. We also work together on regional and global issues,” said the Prime Minister.

Modi said that he looked forward to meeting President Macron and holding wide-ranging discussions on taking forward this longstanding and time-tested partnership over the next 25 years.

“I have had the opportunity to meet president Macron several times since my last official visit to France in 2022, most recently in Hiroshima, Japan in May 2023 during the G7 Summit. I also look forward to my interactions with the French leadership, including Elisabeth Borne, Prime Minister of France, Gerard Larcher, presidents of the Senate, and Yael Braun-Pivet, president of the National Assembly,” Modi added.

He will also be meeting the Indian diaspora and CEOs from both countries, as well as prominent French personalities.

“From Paris, I will be travelling to Abu Dhab for an official visit on July 15. I look forward to meeting my friend, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, president of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi.

“Our two countries are engaged across a wide range of sectors such as trade, investments, energy, food security, science & technology, education, fintech, defence, security, and robust people-to-people ties. Last year, president Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and I agreed on a roadmap on the future of our partnership, and I look forward to discussing with him how to further deepen our ties,” Modi noted.

The UAE will be hosting the 28th Conference of Parties of the UNFCCC (COP28) later this year.

“I also look forward to exchanging views on strengthening global cooperation towards accelerating climate action to facilitate the energy transition and implementation of the Paris Agreement… I am confident that my visit to the UAE will usher in a new chapter in our comprehensive strategic partnership,” Modi concluded.

