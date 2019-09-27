Modi departs for home after week-long US visit

New York, Sep 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for home after his week-long visit to the US, that saw him address the Howdy Modi event in Houston and the 74th UN General Assembly, besides holding numerous meetings with heads of state and government and business meetings.

The Prime Minister was seen off at the airport by India’s Permanent Representative at the UN Syed Akbaruddin and India’s envoy to the US, Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

