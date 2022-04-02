INDIASOUTH ASIAWORLD

Modi, Deuba hold delegation-level talks

NewsWire
0
0

Delegation-level talks led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his visiting Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba were underway on Saturday at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi.

They are expected to officially flag off the Kurtha-Jayanagar railway line.

Taling to Twitter, Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Arindam Bagchi said the two leaders will “review the progress in our partnership and discuss ways to further the India-Nepal cooperation agenda”.

Ahead of the meeting, the spokesman said Modi and Deuba were “working together to take India-Nepal relations to newer heights”.

Deuba started the second day of his trip by paying respects at Rajghat.

Shortly after his arrival on Friday evening, Deuba visited the BJP headquarters where he met party chief J.P. Nadda.

Later, Deuba also held talks with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, with the latter saying the Nepali leader’s visit “will further strengthen our close neighbourly ties”.

This is Deuba’s first foreign trip since assuming office in July last year.

He is being accompanied by his wife Arzu Rana Deuba, as well as a 50-member delegation comprising secretaries in the Ministries of Foreign Affairs, Water Resources, Health and Population, Agriculture and Physical Planning.

20220402-124805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    T’gana, Andhra Governors, CMs greet Prez Kovind on birthday

    Facing flak, Kerala Police cracks down, rounds up 220 goons

    Govt must follow suggestions of experts to impose lockdown: Congress

    ‘No irregularity..’: HC junks plea against Delhi Police chief appointment