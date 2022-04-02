INDIA

Modi, Deuba start RuPay payment system in Nepal, train services

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday jointly inaugurated cross-border passenger train services, RuPay payment system in Nepal and signed several Memorandums of Understanding.

The train services between Jainagar in India and Kurtha in Nepal was inaugurated on Saturday after delegates-level meeting between the two leaders. The passenger train services have been built under India’s Grant Assistance.

They also inaugurated Solu Corridor 132 KV power transmission line and sub-station in Nepal built under government of India’s Line of Credit. Further, Nepal joined International Solar Alliance.

Both the leaders held delegation-level meeting at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Saturday.

“Wide-ranging talks on our multi-faceted partnership are on the agenda,” India’s Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Before reaching Hyderabad House, Deuba paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and laid a wreath at Raj Ghat.

On Friday, Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar met Deuba in Delhi. He said, “I am confident that this visit will further strengthen our close neighbourly ties,” he said.

Before that, Deuba visited the BJP headquarters and met party chief J.P. Nadda.

Deuba, his wife and four cabinet ministers of Nepal were part of the delegation that met Nadda. The meeting lasted for around half an hour. Nadda received Nepal Prime Minister Deuba at the BJP office.

After meeting, head of BJP overseas affairs cell Vijay Chauthaiwale had said that on party chief Nadda’s invitation, Nepal Prime Minister Deuba, his wife and four cabinet ministers visited the BJP headquarters.

“Discussion was held in a very cordial environment and the BJP chief briefed Nepal Prime Minister about the social works done by party workers during Covid,” Chauthaiwale had said.

Deuba on Friday arrived in New Delhi on a three-day visit to India at the invitation of Modi.

20220402-131403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    BJP leaders, CMs hold prayers at temples across country for well...

    Libel case against neighbour: Court rejects Salman’s plea with costs

    Delhi man held for duping woman by posing as ‘tantrik’

    Assam spent Rs 1 lakh cr in FY 2021-22: CM