A meeting of the top BJP leadership was held here on Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official residence to discuss the government formation in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa.

Sources said that the key agenda of the meeting was to discuss the names of the chief ministers as well as ministers in the three states.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, and party national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh were present in the meeting.

In the results of the Assembly polls announced on March 10, the BJP emerged winner in four states — Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

On Sunday, the BJP announced the name of incumbent N. Biren Singh as the Chief Minister of Manipur.

Also, Yogi Adityanath is likely to continue as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, and he is expected to take charge on March 25, sources said, adding Pramod Sawant is also likely to be retained as the Chief Minister of Goa.

“The key agenda of discussion is the chief minister of Uttarakhand where incumbent Pushkar Singh Dhami has lost the assembly polls despite the party winning two-third majority. Two rounds of meetings were held at Shah’s residence on Saturday and Sunday with the Uttarakhand leaders and a meeting of the legislative party is likely to take place on Monday evening. In the meeting with Prime Minister Modi, a final decision is likely to be taken for the next chief minister of Uttarakhand,” a party insider said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, a former BJP president, is the party’s central observer for election of leader the of BJP legislative party in Uttarakhand.

Earlier on Sunday, a meeting was held at Amit Shah’s residence with Uttarakhand BJP leaders to discuss the new chief minister and government formation. The meeting lasted nearly an hour.

Later, the leaders met at the residence of former Uttarakhand chief minister Ramesh Pokhriyal’s residence for further discussion.

