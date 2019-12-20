Modi exhorts people to visit 15 places within India

New Delhi, Jan 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took to Twitter to urge people to visit 15 places across India after praising a user who posted a list of places he had visited in 2019.

In his speech on India’s 73rd Independence Day last year, Modi had urged people to travel to at least 15 tourist destinations within the country by 2022.

Modi tagged a Twitter user’s post and wrote: “Excellent! Continue this momentum in 2020. Also urge others to travel to 15 places across India.” Modi’s post got 1.3K retweets and 7K likes.

The user had posted a day earlier: “Sir, as per your request to visit 15 new places within India, I have travelled to the following sacred places in 2019…”

Another user wrote: “Visited three states, 11 cities in 12 days.” Then she listed the places she had visited.

One user wrote: “Our India is truly Incredible. Few more destinations to go to complete the target given by you. #15DestinationsBefore2022”

One user said: “Me too sir. I have made my list also. Will be sharing once I do it.”

Another user said that she will travel once the Prime Minister followed her and urged him to do so. “Sir, so please give it fast,” she wrote.

One Twitter user had a practical question to ask: “Can you sponsor my travel?”

