Modi extends Formation Day greetings to 5 states

New Delhi, Nov 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings to the people of Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala on the occasion of their states’ Formation Day.

Taking to Twitter, Modi described Chhattisgarh as a treasure trove of natural beauty. He hoped that the state, a confluence of various cultures, would continue its stride on the path of progress.

He described Haryana as a brave, skilled and youthful state, which is also an amalgamation of the ancient and modern cultures.

He wished that the state continues to progress and contribute to the welfare of the nation.

For Karnataka, he tweeted: “Karnataka Rajyotsava is a day to celebrate the outstanding contribution of Karnataka towards India’s progress.

The state’s natural beauty and people’s warm-hearted nature are well known. Praying for Karnataka’s development in the times to come.”

Modi also wished the people of Madhya Pradesh on its Formation Day, while wishing that the state continues its stride towards progress.

“On Kerala Piravi day, greetings to my sisters and brothers of Kerala. People from this state have made remarkable contributions to the nation. May the people of the state be happy and prosperous,” the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

While Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Kerala were formed on this day in 1956, Haryana was established in 1966 and Chattisgarh in 2000

