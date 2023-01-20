BJP President J.P. Nadda said on Friday that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre has been a game changer for the defence sector.

Addressing ex-servicemen in Ghazipur, a district in Uttar Pradesh with a large presence of army families, Nadda said that the border situation has changed drastically for the better in the past eight years.

“The Prime Minister has worked tirelessly and taken strong decisions to ensure the security of the country,” he said.

“I take pride in the fact that the Indian Army is considered the most powerful army in the world. In any kind of crisis, Indian soldiers have put their lives in readiness and have protected us and the border.

“Today India is changing from the point of view of army and border. Today is not the India that you would have seen before and today the boundaries of the country are not what they were before,” he added.

Nadda said that the Prime Minister had proved to the world that India neither supports, nor tolerates terrorism.

“As a result, Pakistan has become increasingly isolated on the global forum,” he stated.

Nadda said that prior to 2014, there was no purchase of defence items due to multiple scams.

“Earlier, we were importing defence equipment but now we are exporting 300 defence items that are being produced in the country. Our dependency on imports has ended,” he said.

“Till last year, the Navy’s flag had St. George’s cross, now it has the seal of Chhatrapati Shivaji. Today the defence corridor is being built in Uttar Pradesh. It will not be just a defence corridor; it will be the power house of Uttar Pradesh.”

20230120-142807