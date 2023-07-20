In yet another jibe against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the violence in Manipur even after a horrific incident of two women being paraded naked came to light, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday said the Centre and BJP have “changed democracy and the rule of law into mobocracy”.

In a lengthy Twitter post, Kharge said: “Humanity has died in Manipur. Modi govt and the BJP has changed democracy and the rule of law into Mobocracy by destroying the delicate social fabric of the state.

“Narendra Modi ji, India will never forgive your silence. If there is any conscience or an iota of shame left in your government, then you should speak about Manipur in Parliament and tell the nation on what happened, without blaming others for your dual incompetence — both at the Centre and the State.

“You have abdicated your Constitutional responsibility. In this hour of crisis, we stand together with the people of Manipur.”

The Congress president’s remarks came after videos of the incident on May 4 went viral on social media, showing the two women being paraded naked by a mob in Manipur.

According to the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF), the women were also gang raped in a paddy field.

The ghastly incident occurred just a day after the widespread ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state which has so far killed hundreds of people and forced thousands of others from their homes.

Also on Thursday, several opposition MPs have moved a motion to discuss Manipur situation during the Monsoon Session of Parliament which will begin at 11 a.m.

The Congress has slammed the Central government over the horrific videos.

It has also demanded the immediate removal of the Chief Minister for failing miserably to control the situation in Manipur.

