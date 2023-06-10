Union Minister of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, said on Saturday that the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has availed the benefits of government schemes and the landmark works are visible on the ground now.

Meghwal is on a two-day visit to the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency. Accompanied by J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina, the Union minister addressed a public rally in Poonch, a beneficiary Sammelan, paid obeisance at Buddha Amarnath and inaugurated various projects in Rajouri and Poonch districts.

Addressing a public rally in Poonch organised to commemorate nine years of Narendra Modi government at the centre, Meghwal said that the Union minister and senior functionaries of the BJP have been undertaking visits to different parliamentary constituencies of the country to highlight the achievements of the Modi government under the ‘Nau Saal Bemisaal’ programme.

He said that Narendra Modi took over as the Prime Minister in 2014 and during the past nine years, he has written a new chapter in the history of India through his developmental projects and welfare schemes, which have brought progress and prosperity in the country.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir too has availed the benefits of government schemes and the landmark works are now visible on the ground. The government’s schemes have brought revolutionary changes in the living standards of the people of the UT, Meghwal said.

The Union minister said that various projects are in full swing for better road connectivity to Poonch and to other areas, which, on completion, will reduce travel time and provide relief to people. He said that the area has vast tourism potential, which needs to be explored and developed. He also made a specific mention to the recently found artifacts and assured to take up the matter with the Ministry of Culture.

Meghwal, in the beneficiary Sammelan at Thannamandi in Poonch district, interacted with a large number of people who have benefited from the welfare schemes and asked them to help others in their surroundings to get the benefits of the schemes.

During his visit to the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, the minister also inaugurated the Songal tunnel in Rajouri and a bridge constructed under the CRF in Poonch.

Meghwal said that works on development projects are being undertaken on a war footing, and the security grid has been strengthened and corruption has been plugged through the DBT mode.

Ravinder Raina said that the visits of Union minister to different Parliamentary constituencies speak of the concern of the Modi government, which aims to reach the people at their doorsteps, make them aware of the government schemes and also get feedback about the same.

Vibodh Gupta, BJP General Secretary, also addressed the public rally and beneficiary Sammelan where he spoke about the various projects and schemes which have been extended to Rajouri and Poonch.

He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for taking keen interest for the betterment of Pahari-speaking people and for granting them ST status.

J&K BJP Vice President Yudhvir Sethi, former MLC Pardeep Sharma, BJP chief spokesperson Sunil Sethi, spokesperson Sunil Gupta, former minister Abdul Ghani Kohli, former MP Choudhary Talib Husain, district presidents Dinesh Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Qayum, and Mohd Rafiq Chishti also accompanied Meghwal.

