Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Saturday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s honesty and hard work has proved that “truth can neither be troubled nor trounced”.

While addressing the ‘Samajik Samrasta Sammelan’ organised by the Bharatiya Baudh Sangh to mark the birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas here, Naqvi said that Ravidas’s teachings, ideology and philosophy are eternal essence of commitment to ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’.

Naqvi said that the strong message given by Sant Ravidas centuries ago to warn against the evil effects of caste system is relevant even today.

The Modi government has broken the barriers of caste, community, region and religion to ensure that every needy equally gets benefits of development without any discrimination, he said.

Naqvi said that amid various global challenges and crisis, India is showing the path to the entire world just because of the teachings and philosophy of our great saints and sufis.

“Religious and social harmony, secularism and tolerance are in the DNA of India. India is the only country where the believers of all religions live peacefully with co-existence,” he said.

