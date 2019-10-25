Modi govt gears up for first Unity Run post Art 370 axing

New Delhi, Oct 30 (IANS) The Central government has planned a series of events to mark the first birth anniversary of Sardar Patel, the ‘Iron Man’ of India, after Article 370 of the Constitution was scrapped.

The 144th birth anniversary of Patel is also promoted as ‘National Unity Day’ through a “Run for Unity” event. Thousands will take to streets all across India. From top political leaders to celebrities – everyone will run a marathon.

The Prime Minister himself will be in Gujarat’s Kevadiya where he will pay tributes to the “Iron Man” at the ‘Statue of Unity’. He will also take part in an Ekta Divas parade. Every year, PM Modi celebrates this day with much fanfare, ever since he came to power at the Centre in 2014.

Earlier on Sunday, in his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, he had urged people to come out in huge numbers to take part in the “Run for Unity”. Modi had said, “Since 2014, October 31 is being celebrated as “National Unity Day”. This day gives the message to protect the unity, integrity and security of our country at any cost. Like every year, Run for Unity is being organised on October 31. People from all sections of society will participate in it”.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also flag off the ‘Run for Unity’ On October 31 to mark the occasion. The Run will be organised in all districts of the state.

In Lucknow, the run will start from the statue of Patel located near GPO Hazratganj and culminate at K. D. Singh Babu Stadium.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also issued directives to all the district magistrates and police chiefs to celebrate the day as National integration day.

This will be the first birth anniversary of Patel after India abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special powers to Kashmir. In rally after rally, BJP blamed Nehru for this contentious Article, stating that had Kashmir been left for Patel to handle, Article 370 would not have come into existence.

Meanwhile, Amit Shah will be in the national capital where he is slated to take part in a run and later will inaugurate a brand new Delhi Police Headquarters near Mandir Marg. Shah, apart from being the Home Minister is also the BJP President. He has directed all his 303 Lok Sabha MPs to take part in the run for unity. Most MPs are also encouraged by Shah to be at their constituencies, as far as possible.

