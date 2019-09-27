Modi greets nation on Navaratri

New Delhi, Sep 29 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of the nine-day long Navaratri.

Modi said in a tweet: “Happy Navaratri to all the countrymen. Jai Mata Di. Many congratulations to all of you on Navratri, the holy festival of worshipping Shakti. Mother Durga fills new energy, new zeal and new enthusiasm in our lives. Jai Ambe Jagdambe mother!”

On the first day of of Navaratri, people worship the first form of Goddess Durga, Maa Shailputri, who is a symbol of strength and peace.

