Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Parkash Purab of the Guru Granth Sahib, and said its teachings make the society more just, inclusive and compassionate.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, my greetings to everyone, particularly the Sikh community,” PM Modi tweeted.

“The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate,” he added.

The occasion marks the completion of the compilation of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, in 1604.

On the occasion, a religious procession was carried that saw tens of thousands of devotees from Shri Ramsar Gurdwara to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, was lit in festive spirit in this Sikh holy city in Punjab.

Hundreds of devotees had lined up since morning to offer prayers at the shrine.

Elsewhere in Punjab, hundreds of people thronged various gurdwaras in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and other towns.

The religious spirit was also seen in Chandigarh and towns and cities in Haryana.

