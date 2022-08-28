INDIA

Modi greets people on Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib

NewsWire
0
0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Parkash Purab of the Guru Granth Sahib, and said its teachings make the society more just, inclusive and compassionate.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji, my greetings to everyone, particularly the Sikh community,” PM Modi tweeted.

“The holy teachings of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji give strength to millions and make our society more just, inclusive and compassionate,” he added.

The occasion marks the completion of the compilation of the holy book of Sikhs, Guru Granth Sahib, in 1604.

On the occasion, a religious procession was carried that saw tens of thousands of devotees from Shri Ramsar Gurdwara to the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, was lit in festive spirit in this Sikh holy city in Punjab.

Hundreds of devotees had lined up since morning to offer prayers at the shrine.

Elsewhere in Punjab, hundreds of people thronged various gurdwaras in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and other towns.

The religious spirit was also seen in Chandigarh and towns and cities in Haryana.

20220828-203004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Not to indulge in Hindu-Muslim debate: Congress leaders

    Acquittal in criminal case can’t bar disciplinary action by employer: SC

    Will ensure equitable development of every sector: J&K L-G

    Vijayan strikes back as Kerala Vigilance picks up Swapna’s close aide