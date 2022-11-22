Prime Minister Narendra Modi has congratulated Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi on being honoured with the Indian Film Personality of the Year at the ongoing 53rd edition of the International Film Festival of India.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Modi tweeted, “Chiranjeevi Garu is remarkable. His rich work, diverse roles and wonderful nature have endeared him to film lovers across generations. Congratulations to him on being conferred the Indian Film Personality of the Year at @IFFIGoa @KChiruTweets”.

Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Anurag Thakur had recently shared that the honour will be conferred upon the megastar during the inauguration of the 53rd edition of IFFI in Goa.

In a career spanning nearly four decades, Chiranjeevi has acted in more than 150 films, primarily in the Telugu film industry.

