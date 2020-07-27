Modi has a word of caution for forthcoming festivals

New Delhi, July 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a word of caution for his fellow Indians, given that the festival season is just around the corner.

While unveiling three Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via a video conference, the Prime Minister said, “Festivals are around the corner. We should be careful that the festivals remain a cause for happiness, and not become the reason for the spread of the virus.”

He added that the “only solution” till a vaccine comes is basic health hygiene like “2 gaaj ke doori”, wearing masks and using hand sanitisers, among others.

The Prime Minister also assured that India’s talented scientists are working continuously to develop a vaccine that can kill the dreaded virus.

The Prime Minister said that India has taken the uphill challenge to create a mammoth health infrastructure to fight the Covid-19 pandemic head on.

Meanwhile, he also heaped praise on the “foot soldiers” while adding that Indians by now are fully aware of the pandemic.

Modi on Monday launched three high throughput Covid-19 testing facilities in Noida, Mumbai and Kolkata via video conferencing in the presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and the three concerned Chief Ministers — Yogi Adityanath, Uddhav Thackeray and Mamata Banerjee. The three centres will be able to test over 10,000 samples a day.

As on Monday, India’s Covid-19 tally stood at 14,35,453, as per the Health Ministry data.

