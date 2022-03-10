Modi has altered culture of elections in India: BJP chief Nadda

Addressing the boisterous party worker after landslide victory in four of the five Assembly elections, BJP National President J.P. Nadda on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has altered the culture of elections in India.

“PM Modi has changed the culture of politics. For decades, the politics was dominated by dynasts, by regionalism, sanskritikvaad (cultural dominance) etc., but today, it is the politics of development, of empowerment, empowerment of youth, women and farmers,” Nadda said while addressing the party workers.

Referring to the coalition of parties against the BJP, Nadda said, “I have always maintained that the voter knows how to safeguard his interest even if different leaders or parties join hands. Elections are not mathematics or arithmetic but it is chemistry.”

“And when I say chemistry, we should all remember that the poor people of India, those who have been exploited over the years, our mothers, our sisters, our youth, and our farmers. They all have a bond with Narendra Modi, just as a chemical bond. It is Modi’s chemistry that prompted him to empower the poor masses and benefit the masses with his chemistry of development.”

He went on to list the multiple schemes that the Centre is running for “empowering the common masses” that then have resulted in votes at the time of elections.

